LONGVIEW, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation is partnering with the Longview Police Department to host a Child Passenger Safety (CPS) checkup event on Saturday, June 29.

The event will be at the Walmart parking lot on 4th Street in Longview from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The car seat inspections are free to the public, no appointments needed.



TxDOT and Longview PD encourages families to attend the event to ensure their children are properly restrained in the correct seat when riding in a vehicle.

Certified CPS Technicians and Instructors will be present to inspect each seat.

Rain or shine the event will go on but will be canceled or reschedule due to lightning.



