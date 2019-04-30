TEXAS, USA — The Texas Department of Transportation will be launching the statewide "Click it or Ticket" campaign on Wednesday, May 1.

Buckling up does not only protect motorists against expensive citations, but it also saves lives. Seat belts prevent drivers and passengers from being ejected in case of a crash, which can result deadly.

TxDOT says wearing a seat belt reduces the risk of dying by 45% for people in the front seat of passenger cars. For those in pickup trucks, seat belts reduce the risk of dying by 60% since pickups are more likely to roll over than passenger vehicles.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2018 there were 2,623 Texas crashes in which unbuckled people sustained fatal or serious injuries.

Seat belt usage rate in Texas is at a low during the nighttime hours, which is when many of the state's fatal vehicle crashes happen.

TxDOT says Texas law enforcement officers will increase their efforts from May 21 to June 3 to ticket unbelted drivers and passengers, especially at night.

Unbuckled drivers and passengers, even those in the back seat, will face fines and court costs of up to $200.