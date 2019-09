LUFKIN, Texas — Road closures in San Jacinto County Thursday morning due to high water.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, Farm-to-Market 945 South at the San Jacinto River and Farm-to-Market 2025 at Bowen Loop are closed.

TxDOT says motorists should take alternative routes. Avoid the area if possible.

Visit drivetexas for statewide road conditions.