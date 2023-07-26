TxDOT: Speed remains top contributing factor in Texas crashes

Last year, a third of the people killed on the road were in a crash that involved speed.

KILGORE, Texas — Drivers continue to choose to go too fast on Texas roads, making speed the number one contributing factor in traffic crashes. That’s why TxDOT is partnering with law enforcement on the “Be Safe. Drive Smart.” campaign to urge motorists to slow down.

Last year, a third of the people killed on the road were in a crash that involved speed. This translates to 1,469 lives that were lost on Texas roads in speed-related crashes.

“Getting to your destination two or three minutes faster just isn’t worth the risk of a crash and causing harm to yourself or others,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “Motorists who observe the speed limit and match their driving to road and weather conditions can help prevent crashes.”