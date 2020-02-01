GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A proposal to rebuild and widen Texas 42 from U.S. 80 to Interstate 20 in Gregg County would displace six homes and five businesses, the Texas Department of Transportation reported.

Property owners would be uprooted because the project would require more than 90 acres of new right of way and 0.8 acres of temporary construction easement, according to a notice posted on TxDOT’s website. The notice said TxDOT would provide relocation assistance to homeowners and businesses affected by the 5.99-mile project, should it be approved. It did not specify which homes and businesses on the stretch of road would be impacted.

The notice was posted to give residents a chance to request a public hearing about the project.

