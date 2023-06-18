TxDOT to conduct construction, maintenance work in Smith County the week of June 19

TYLER, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation will conduct construction and maintenance work in Smith County during the week of June 19.

According to a TxDOT press release, work schedules are tentative due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones.

Tyler Maintenance will have an overlay crew on the I-20 service road at FM 2015 on the eastbound side. The service road will be under a road closure. Once complete, this crew will move to the I-20 service road at FM 14 on the eastbound side and be under a road closure.