TxDOT to lower speed limit in Bullard

BULLARD, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation announced Thursday that the speed limit on US Highway 69 in Bullard will change beginning next week.

The Texas Transportation Commission recently approved a request from the Tyler District to lower the speed limit on US 69 from 65 mph to 60 mph through the city of Bullard. This change includes reducing the speed from 70 mph to 60 mph south of Bullard to Farm-to-Market Road 2493.

