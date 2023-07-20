TxDOT will conduct construction and maintenance projects in Smith County

The Texas Department of Transportation will conduct construction and maintenance projects in Smith County from July 17 through July 24.

TYLER, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation will conduct construction and maintenance projects in Smith County from July 17 through July 24. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones.

Tyler Maintenance will begin mill and inlay operations on the I-20 entrance and exit ramps at Loop 49 on the westbound side the week of July 17. For the week of July 24, Tyler Maintenance is scheduled to begin mill and inlay operations on the I-20 entrance and exit ramps at Loop 49 on the eastbound side.

Expect ramps to be closed during operations. There will also be an overlay applied on the CR 411 right-of-way. A second crew will be performing ditch maintenance at various locations throughout the county.