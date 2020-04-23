TYLER, Texas — Without a thriving energy sector, the Texas economy cannot recover. How to get it back to normal is the subject of debate from Waskom to Austin and all points in between.

No one can doubt the turmoil currently facing the energy sector.

“It’s just been horrific to think about the volatility that we’re experiencing in this industry,” Todd Staples said.

Staples, the president of the Texas Oil and Gas Association, thinks there is only one way to settle the market and revive the state’s energy companies.

“(The) global economy has come to a screeching halt and demand has dropped precipitously while supply is dropping more gradually," Staples said. "And so, we have to get the economy working back again.”

Crude oil prices hovered in the teens Wednesday after reaching single-digits the day before. Before May contracts expired Monday, they traded in the negative for the first time in history as speculators rushed to unload positions they could not accept.

Staples says the price of West Texas Intermediate, the primary variety traded in the U.S., needs to be near $30 a barrel for companies to break even. He says analysts believe it must trade for approximately $50 for the Texas economy to be healthy.

Staples is optimistic that prices will rebound some, though perhaps not completely, by the end of the year.

“Many analysts are predicting that by the end of this quarter, end of this year, it’ll be more stabilized and we might get back into a little bit better situation in 2021,” Staples explained. “I think we’re gonna shut down quicker than we have in previous downturns and it may take us a little bit longer to dig out from underneath, just because of how difficult the demand destruction has absolutely been.”

While it may take a while to get cars on the road and planes in the air, Staples says leaders need to be careful with the other side of the equation, cutting supply. OPEC has pledged to reduce production. The Texas Railroad Commission considered Tuesday forcing companies to limit their production for the first time in five decades, though it deferred a decision until May at the earliest.

Staples believes proration is a bad idea.

“We don’t think it’s necessary,” Staples explained. “We think it would actually do more harm than good if the government starts trying to manipulate the production levels of oil and natural gas.

“We think OPEC needs to act responsibly. They don’t need to participate in flooding our markets. We think that they need to not produce when it’s not economically feasible, just like our companies are not doing.”

Staples said the global oil surplus is hundreds of millions of barrels, so reducing production will only make a small difference if not combined with a responsible jump-start of demand.

“I think we should all use social distancing,” Staples added. “We should use face coverings when out in public, and we could use gloves to do the same thing. We need to, hopefully, be able to start moving around again and getting out and doing our jobs.”

Staples says Texas would be in a good position to recover because of its infrastructure, so product could quickly move from the field to refineries, and then to stores or manufacturers. Aside from the fact that petroleum and natural gas are used to make a large variety of products, he says that oil and gas fuels much of the state budget.

“We have statistics that indicate oil and natural gas represents about 30 percent of our entire private sector economy in Texas,” Staples stated. “That’s a phenomenal amount. And the impact that it will have is rippling, also, because the state government and local governments are so heavily-funded based on oil and gas activity. Last session, oil and gas paid over $16 billion in state and local taxes and state revenues. Much of that was used for to help needs here in East Texas. The Rusk State Hospital got an infusion from the rainy-day fund. Retired teachers got help from the rainy-day fund. That’s all funded from severance tax from oil and natural gas.”

In the immediate future, however, drastic changes in the price of crude oil will be matched by drastic job losses in one of the state’s biggest industries.

“We have just an inkling of what the job losses are,” Staples said. “We know that they’re going to grow, unfortunately. But right now, from March of 2019 to March of 2020, there’s already been about a nine percent job loss in upstream production, and those numbers are likely to grow, unfortunately.”