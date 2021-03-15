Tyler airport receives over $1 million in grant funding due to economic impact of COVID-19

The airport received $1,033,127 in relief funds.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Pounds Regional Airport received two federal COVID-19 relief grants totaling over $1 million in light of the economic distress related to the pandemic.

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R- TX, announced that the airport $1,033,127 in relief funds, which was appropriated by Congress in December as part of the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act. The funds come through the U.S. Department of Transportation.

“As we look to turn the corner on this deadly pandemic, it’s critical that Texas airports are given every resource they need to handle the coming increase in travel,” Cornyn said. “I applaud this announcement that will benefit the health and well-being of travelers in Tyler.”