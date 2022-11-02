Tyler Animal Services to offer free adoptions with donation of fleece blankets

This will be going on through the month of November.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler Animal Control and Shelter is offering adoptions for dogs and cats at no cost with a donation of 12 new fleece blankets for the month of November.

The blankets will be used for animals in their kennels. The shelter is asking for blankets that are 50 inches by 60 inches to fit inside.

Animals adopted from Tyler Animal Services are spayed/neutered, microchipped and vaccinated with the standard adoption fee for dogs being $120 and $80 for cats.