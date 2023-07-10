Tyler Animal Services partners with CASA, waives pet adoption fees for backpacks

Since starting the drive in 2021, there have been between 150 to 200 backpacks collected for CASA, according to Fowler.

TYLER, Texas — For the month of July, Tyler Animal Services is collaborating with CASA for Kids of East Texas to donate school supplies for foster children.

“CASA for Kids of East Texas is honored to partner with our friends at Tyler Animal Services to help foster children get a great start for the 2023-2024 school year with supplies,” said Mary Jo Burgess, executive director/CEO of CASA for Kids of East Texas.

CASA, which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, are specially trained community volunteers appointed by Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Judges to speak in the best interest of children who are brought before the court for reasons of abuse or neglect.