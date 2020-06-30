Tyler animal shelter waives adoption fees in exchange for fleece blankets

All you need to bring is a donation of at least six fleece blankets to cover the adoption fee.

During the months of July and August, the Tyler Animal Services is offering adoptions at no cost.

In exchange for six fleece blankets, the shelter will waive adoption fees for dogs and cats.

All animals at the shelter are spayed/neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated.

If you would like to adopt, you can find the adoption application here, http://docdro.id/RnRXoMJ. You may send in your application to the shelter's adoption counselor Jennifer at jpalmer@tylertexas.com. You may also apply online, click here.