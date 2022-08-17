Tyler animal shelter working to find homes for dogs found at Cherokee County 'puppy mill'

On the property, people from the shelter found three to four dogs each stuffed into many stacked up rabbit cages.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — A Tyler-based animal shelter is seeking help to find homes for roughly 45 to 50 small dogs who were once a part of a "puppy mill" in Cherokee County.

In a Facebook post, Nicholas Pet Haven said there were 45 to 50 small breed adults and a mom with puppies. On the property, people from the shelter found three to four dogs each stuffed into many stacked up rabbit cages.

These dogs have food and water but they still need to be vetted, groomed and more before adoption. The breeds include Yorkie, Chihuahua and Miniature Poodle.

According to the post from Nicholas Pet Haven, the pet owners are elderly and they're asking for help and willing to give the dogs to animal rescues.

"We have agreed to assist, but there are 45 to 50 small dogs on this property so we need help big time," the Facebook post read.