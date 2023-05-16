Loyal employee celebrates 30th work anniversary at Applebee's in Tyler

Nicole Brown was a high school senior when she began working at Applebee's and over the years she was promoted to several positions at the restaurant.

TYLER, Texas — Workers in the food service industry often move from one restaurant to another looking for a better job, but a worker at a local Applebee's has been there since the restaurant opened 30 years ago.

Since 1993, Nicole Brown has walked through the same doors at her job but Monday morning was a bit different. She was greeted by family, friends, and coworkers who threw her a surprise party to celebrate her 30th work anniversary.

"I saw some cars outside, figured something was happening...but not this! Everybody was filming me, telling me congratulations and surprising me and handed me gifts and cards," Brown said.

Brown was a senior in high school when her friend Julie asked her if she wanted to get a job at Applebee's. She started as a hostess but over the years she was promoted to other positions.

"Nicole actually started Applebee's 30 years ago when this restaurant opened as a host. To see somebody progress in a position from host to server to bartender, to be here for that many years is amazing," said director of marketing for SSCP, Blake Roe.

The food industry can be a challenge to work in but Brown says she enjoys working at the restaurant because of the connections she has made with customers that have turned into friends.

"I like people, that's why I'm still here. I like to make connections and hopefully they come back," Brown said. "Everybody here is like family and all the regulars, we hang outside of work."

Roe says Brown is invaluable because of what she brings to the restaurant with her dedication and loyalty.

"The loyalty of her and her guests in the restaurant is amazing," Roe said. "She makes guests feel at home. Like it's just her house and she's invites them to come over for some cocktails."