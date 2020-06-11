Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce honors businesses, leaders during annual meeting

This year's event highlighted businesses that made an impact during the pandemic.

TYLER COUNTY, Texas — The Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual meeting to honor businesses and community leaders.

The Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce annual meeting has brought together local business owners and community leaders to look back at the last year. @kytxcbs19 pic.twitter.com/vszu52V0h4 — Payton Weidman (@PaytonWeidman) November 5, 2020

The Small Business of the Year Award was presented to the Smith County Habitat for Humanity for their work building and repairing homes across East Texas.

The Large Business of the Year Award was given to the East Texas Food Bank for providing food to the community as needs rose from COVID-19.

The W.C. Windsor Award, which honors outstanding Tylerites under the age of 40, was given to Tyler ISD Board of Trustees President Wade Washmon. The honor comes after two area high school removed confederate names this summer.

The T.B. Butler Award for outstanding citizenship was presented to the Calhoun's. Dr. Kirk Calhoun is the president of the UT Health Science School and his wife Jeanette is the executive director for the East Texas Cares Center.

The Volunteer of the Year Award was presented to members of the Smith County COVID-19 Joint Task Force.