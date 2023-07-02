Tyler-area fireworks stand a family affair

TYLER, Texas — Operating The Fireworks Store off U.S. 271 outside Tyler is the fulfillment of a longtime goal for Tiffany Huckaba.
“I'm hoping that the people in the area will know about this location, even if they pass others that they'll want to stick close to home and they'll come by and if they need more, they'll end up coming back,” Huckaba said. “I'm hoping to give them that good customer service, and hopefully I'm offering what everybody wants.”
Huckaba has been running the stand for a little more than a week with her parents, Mike and Cynthia, helping out.
To read more from our news partners visit, the Tyler Morning Telegraph.