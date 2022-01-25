Tyler area saw increase in total fatal crashes in 2021; DUI-related deaths decreased

Since Nov. 7, 2000, there hasn't been a single day without a fatality on Texas roads.

TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from Nov. 2021

In 2021, factors such as “failing to drive in a single lane” and “unsafe speed” contributed to 176 fatal crashes and 193 total deaths in the Tyler District, an increase from 152 fatal crashes and 168 deaths in 2020.

The Tyler District, which includes Anderson, Cherokee, Gregg, Henderson, Rusk, Smith, Van Zandt and Wood Counties, released preliminary numbers revealing the top-five contributing factors of fatal crashes in 2021:

Failed to drive in a single lane – 34% Unsafe speed – 22% Pedestrian failed to yield right of way to vehicle – 18% Wrong side – not passing – 13% Failed to control speed – 12%

“Fatalities have increased substantially in 2021 throughout the eight counties of the Tyler District”, said District Engineer Vernon Webb.

“We thoroughly evaluate each factor involved with every fatal crash occurring on our system”, Webb continued. “Single vehicle, run-off-road crashes, failing to control speed and failure to use restraints have consistently been primary factors contributing to these fatalities. It is imperative that we take notice and work together to reduce fatal crashes."

Rural traffic crashes accounted for 82% of the district’s traffic fatalities. 160 people died in rural traffic crashes.

Single- vehicle, run-off- the- road crashes resulted in 65 deaths in 2021. These crashes accounted for 33% of all motor vehicle traffic deaths in the Tyler District.

About 31 percent of deaths involved unrestrained vehicle passengers. This figure represents crashes where restraint usage was applicable and usage was known.

42 people died in head-on crashes.

41 people died in crashes occurring in intersections or related to an intersection. This is about 21% of all traffic fatalities in the Tyler District.

35 fatalities were speed related.

Pedestrian fatalities totaled 30. This is a 30% increase from 2020.

21 motorcyclists (operators and passengers) died in crashes.

15 people died in crashes involving distracted driving. This is a 50% increase from the previous year.

There were 33 DUI-related fatalities in 2021. This figure is 14 fewer than in 2020.

There were two pedal-cyclist fatalities and two work- zone fatalities in 2021.

*Total fatalities listed in above categories add up to more than the annual total of 193 deaths due to some fatal crashes having multiple contributing factors.

While some numbers dropped or stayed the same from the previous year, some factors including “unrestrained occupants”, “pedestrian fatalities” and “distracted driver” fatalities rose sharply in 2021.