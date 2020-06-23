Tyler area Target distribution center employee tests positive for COVID-19

"We’re paying this team member while they’re on leave and our thoughts are with them during this challenging time," the statement read.

An employee at the Target distribution center in Tyler is quarantined at home after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Target officials said in a statement that after communicating closely with local health departments officials they learned an employee at the center, located just outside of Lindale at 13786 County Road 433, contracted COVID-19, according a Target company spokesperson.

