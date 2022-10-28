Tyler Art Festival to be held Nov. 12 in downtown

The festival will present not only art but fun for the whole family.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Art Festival will feature several local artists, artisans and performers in downtown Tyler for the second Saturday of November.

The festival will be held Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event is hosted by Downtown Tyler Arts Coalition and is chaired by locally and internationally known artist and curator Dace Kidd.

The festival will present an art fair composed by local artists, artisans, performers, musicians, nearby art studios and galleries and non-profits supporting art.

Activities include scavenger hunt, raffle drawing, community painting, live painting, mural painting and food by locally own businesses.

Live music includes:

Gypsum & The Travelers 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Eve's Road 12 to 1:30 p.m.

Patrick James 2 to 2:30 p.m.