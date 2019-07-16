TYLER, Texas — A locally-owned athletic performance center made a huge announcement on Tuesday in regards to the quest to minimize athletic injuries.

During a Facebook Live, APEC owner Bobby Stroupe revealed APEC would be partnering with Motus Global to monitor biomechanics, program design, rehab progress and workload management for area athletes.

According to a press release, APEC spent 2019 upgrading its world-class facilities in both Tyler and Fort Worth to include cutting-edge technologies, that includes the latest Motus systems.

Motus’ unique sensors and exclusive data system allow APEC’s top trainers to not just monitor the athletes in the facility, but to track data on them daily, detecting markers for performance and risk management. APEC will offer impactful insight to their athletes when they are outside the facility or with their teams.

The initial roll out will focus on preventing injuries for baseball and softball players at the high school and middle school level. The initiative will then branch out into other sports such as volleyball and football.

"Our priorities and values align with what Motus is doing," Stroupe said. "Supporting athletes to their top performances is not enough, until we eliminate every injury we will continue to push the envelope. This technology allows us to see objective and subjective data that will influence individualization with program design and implementation not only in the offseason, but in the prime of their actual season. Recognizing the echo of thunder after a lighting strike is too late, it's time to accurately predict the weather and change the course for athletes more effectively.”



“We’re proud to be a part of what APEC is doing,” said Ben Hansen, Motus’ Vice President of Biomechanics and Innovation. “Anyone can buy technology, but putting it to the best use requires someone who understands so many things and can adjust to use it properly for the individual athlete. We’re seeking partners like this to help make athletes better, so being a part of the APEC program is a big step for us.”



Motus systems will be available for all APEC athletes and as an enhancement to their training programs. APEC will be able to train area coaches and athletes on the system, as well as participating in special training, research, and other partner activities.

APEC has also partnered with Rapsodo to provide real-time insights into angles and spin for real-life results while players are pitching and hitting.

ABOUT APEC



Founded in 2005, APEC is a worldwide leader in athletic training, fitness, and elite athlete services. With over 12,000 clients and a roster of elite and professional athletes across multiple sports, APEC uses the top techniques to make the best athletes even better, even healthier, and even stronger. APEC Is also the training home of Whitehouse native and NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes.

ABOUT MOTUS GLOBAL



Motus Global is the leader in biomechanical sensors and workload management. Their small sensor allows for accurate, validated data collection both in practice and in game. The MLB-certified sensor is cleared for in-game use and has been used at all levels of the game by top athletes and teams.

ABOUT RAPSODO

Measure to Master. Rapsodo is a sports technology company that create and develop affordable, data-driven training solutions for athletes and coaches.



For more information, contact Stroupe or APEC at (903) 939-2732 or by email at info@apec.go.