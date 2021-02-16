Tyler BBQ restaurant offering shelter from frigid temperatures

Poke In Da Eye World Championship BBQ & Catering, located at 11811 SH 64 in Tyler, is offering shelter and food for those who are in need.

TYLER, Texas — A local BBQ restaurant is opening their doors as a shelter from the frigid winter weather.

Poke In Da Eye World Championship BBQ & Catering, located at 11811 SH 64 in Tyler, is offering shelter and food for those who are in need.

"We have power for now at our barn, if you have lost power and need a place to stay warm, come on down, we have room for bunches," the restaurant said on Facebook. "If you cant get out, call me at 832-474-987. I have 4-wheel drive will come get ya."

City of Tyler officials and faith organizations have also come together to open warming centers across the city for residents without power.

Residents should call the warming center before making plans to relocate.

Dayspring United Methodist Church at 310 W. Cumberland Rd. , will open at noon Feb. 16. This warming center will have room for up to 100 residents. Contact Pastor Rusty McKee to let him know you are coming: (832)-967-8988. Pets can come into the warming center if they are inside a portable kennel.

, will open at noon Feb. 16. This warming center will have room for up to 100 residents. Contact Pastor Rusty McKee to let him know you are coming: (832)-967-8988. St. Louis Baptist Church at 4000 Frankston Highway , Contact Pastor Caraway (903) 561- 2167 No pets are allowed.

, Contact Pastor Caraway (903) 561- 2167 Grace Community Church - Old Jacksonville Campus, 3315 Old Jacksonville Highway . Contact Stephen Wickliffe at (903) 216-9651. No pets are allowed.

. Contact Stephen Wickliffe at (903) 216-9651. Salvation Army, 633 N. Broadway Avenue , (903) 592-4361

, (903) 592-4361 Highway 80 Rescue Mission, 601 E. Valentine St., (903) 363-9265

Residents should bring food, snacks, face masks, clothes, blankets, medications, diapers, formula, and other essential items with them to the warming center.

The city says residents should wear a face mask and practice social distancing when at the centers.

Please use caution while driving to the centers.