New reduced speed limits in school zones across Tyler

There are 12 school zones across the city that will now have new signs up with speed limits reduced to 20 mph.

TYLER, Texas — Students and parents aren't the only ones adjusting to the new school year in Tyler ISD. Drivers should be aware of the new school zone changes across Tyler.

The changes to the speed limit will affect the following schools:

Andy Woods Elementary

Boulter Middle School

Caldwell Elementary

Clarkston Elementary

Cumberland Academy

Griffin Elementary

Hubbard Middle School

Jack Elementary School

Moore Middle School

Ramey Elementary

Rice Elementary

Tyler Legacy High School

UT Tyler University Academy

and removes school speed zones for Clarkston Elementary.

Tyler ISD’s Director of Transportation John Bagert said there will be more traffic on the roads once school resumes on Wednesday. This includes buses making frequent stops.

"Before they stop to pick up a student, they will activate their Amber flash alternate flashing lights, alerting drivers (they) are getting ready to stop," Bagert said.

Once you see those flashing lights, Bagert said "all vehicles coming from both directions must stop that allows a safe entrance and exit for any students that may be getting on and off the bus."

An extra layer of protection to ensure students are safe, there will be crossing guards outside area schools from 6:40 a.m. to 8:40 a.m. and from 2:35 p.m. to 4:35 p.m. on school days.

"In conjunction with the city, the Tyler ISD Transportation Department as well as all of the campus work to ensure the best safest secure access to students for a positive education experience," Bagert said.