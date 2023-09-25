Tyler bookstore announces upcoming closure after nearly 50 years of business

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler bookstore that has served the community for almost 50 years announced it will close its doors this December.
In a post shared earlier this month on Facebook, Pea Picker Bookstore said its last day of business will be Dec. 30 "after 48 great years" of business.
The store's post also encouraged people to stop by to come get a real paper book while supplies last. The store is located at 2803 University Blvd in Tyler. Their hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.