Tyler bookstore announces upcoming closure after nearly 50 years of business

Pea Picker Bookstore's post also encouraged people to stop by to come get a real paper book while supplies last.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler bookstore that has served the community for almost 50 years announced it will close its doors this December.

In a post shared earlier this month on Facebook, Pea Picker Bookstore said its last day of business will be Dec. 30 "after 48 great years" of business.