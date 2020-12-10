Tyler boutique Mary V's closing after 57 years in business

Mary V’s opened in 1964, specializing in high-end apparel and accessories.

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler boutique that has served generations of East Texas women has decided to close its doors.

On Sunday, Mary V's owner, Shelby Gibson Burkett, announced the store would be closing after 57 years in business.

"This is something that was not decided overnight," said Burkett. "This is something we've been really thinking and pondering on for a long time. And with the events of this year, it just made our decision a little bit easier — having to go through quarantine and COVID-19."

Mary V’s opened in 1964, specializing in high-end apparel and accessories.

For years, Mary V's was located in the historic Bergfeld Center. They made the move to Swann Plaza within the last decade.

The store will be holding a closeout sale starting Monday with everything being 40% off. You can shop between the hours of 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday - Friday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. for the next few weeks.