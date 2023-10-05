Tyler brewery brings back special beer to raise funds for local nonprofit

ETX Brewing Company is bringing back their brew "Blind Ambition" to help raise funds for East Texas Lighthouse for the Blind's second annual summer camp.

TYLER, Texas — A brewery in Tyler is raising funds once again for a nonprofit that helps our blind or visually-impaired neighbors get through everyday life, this time specifically to fund a summer camp.

ETX Brewing Company says their vision is clear when it comes to giving back to their community. Special projects manager Will Krafve said their tagline is to "party with a purpose" and that it's their passion to give back.

Last year the Tyler business brewed a special peachy kolsch beer and named it “Blind Ambition”, a brew the company said many people kept asking for again. All in an effort to give a portion of their profits for the day to East Texas Lighthouse for the Blind.

Krafve says their 2022 event was so successful they decided to bring it back again, but this time a portion of sales from the multiple gallons of "Blind Ambition" will go directly to the nonprofit's second annual summer camp.

"It's their new summer camp that they launched last year in order to help visually impaired high school kids have that sense of fearlessness, and be in community with each other," Krafve said.

The camp included many fun activities like a zoo trip, horseback riding and more.

Chief officer Alicia Lansford with the nonprofit said events dedicated to helping them raise funds puts their mission to aid those with vision issues in the public spotlight.

"It means a lot to us and they've been great to partner with and we hope that it's kind of our thing," Lansford said. "A lot of nonprofits in town have a thing that they're known for every year, and if ours is a party on the patio with some good peach beer then we're all for it."

Lansford said last year a portion of the brewery’s sales for that day was given to them which totaled to $1,000, but this year is going to be different.

"We're actually going to make a portion of every beer sale for the entire batch," Lansford said. "So it's not just about this one event, it's not your only opportunity to support us or get the beer. Any 'Blind Ambition' beer that's purchased will go towards our summer camp."

Donations will also be accepted at this Saturday's event. With a $20 donation you’ll get a shirt with a message in Braille that spells the brewery’s tagline “party with a purpose”.

"That's how we promote the community to come out and know that there is more going on here than just brewing awesome beer," Krafve said.