Tyler brothers selected to train with Real Madrid coaching staff in Spain

Not even 10 years old yet, the boys already landed an opportunity to play the sport in another country. Now they just need the community's help.

TYLER, Texas — Two brothers from Tyler have played the game of soccer since they were 4 years old and have dreams of playing soccer professionally.

Rice Elementary School students Jonah, 9, and Jeremiah, 8, currently play for several organizations including for an Academy team East Texas Threat, league play in the Dallas Area, and FC Dallas Academy for their respective age groups, according to their mother, Nicolette Silverio.