Tyler business celebrates two years by giving back

Tyler Thrift is celebrating two years as a business by giving back to the community.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler Thrift opened its doors two years ago in Tyler as a thrift store but has expanded to include a free food pantry.

Kayla Ivey, the owner, doesn't credit herself for the store's progress but the community that's come to love it.

"The people make it successful because it's definitely about quantity like that's the only way we survive, is the amount we're able to sell because our price point is so low," Ivey explained.

Ivey grew up visiting thrift stores and wanted to bring something to Tyler completely its own. Since Tyler Thrift opened, she's sold clothes, shoes, toys, home decor, and more at prices that just about anyone can afford with most items less than $1.

The community-focused approach the business has adopted is one reason customers like Larry Hood love it.

"I think they provide an actual reasonable cost thrift store," Hood said. "They live in the community, they work in the community, their money goes back to the community."

To celebrate the store's two-year anniversary, Tyler Thrift is having deals throughout the week, which kicked off with a free clothing day on Monday.

"[Tuesday] is free books and toys and the next day I believe is free shoes, scarves, hats, ties, belts, and then the day after that is free home goods,” Ivey explained. "Saturday, we're rounding it off again with free clothes."

The two-year celebration isn't the only plan Ivey has for Tyler Thrift in 2021. She's working on a project to allow community members to nominate a person, family or business that's in need of the store's help.

"Where one day per month, we give either a person or business, just whatever gets brought to our attention, all of our proceeds for that day,” Ivey said. "I'm hoping to start it next month and then as the store grows do more days a month."

Ivey also hopes to see the store expand to a bigger location soon.