A Tyler business hosted their fourth annual 'Mothers & Miracles' Tuesday to raise money for Children's Miracle Network.

Cole & Co. manager Nicole Robbins says she first got involved with Children's Miracle Network after her daughter Riley was born. Riley had complications, and was air flighted to Children's Hospital in Dallas.

When her son Whitman was born nearly one year ago, Robbins said he needed intensive care, too. He was able to get the care he needed at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler.

"We are so grateful for the care we received so close to home," Robbins said.

After her son, Cole & Co. partnered with CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital and started Mothers & Miracles in May.

"They don't even have to buy a paperclip for their office. Every penny goes straight to our children. That just moved me. Not a lot of organizations can say that," Robbins said. "How can you say 'no' to a sweet baby?"

In 2017, Cole & Co. raised nearly $9,200. They hope to reach $10,000 this year.

CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System is one of 170 designated CMN hospitals in North America.

