Tyler business owner Cody Grace announces campaign for Texas House of Representatives District 6

Education, infrastructure and economic development are focal points of his campaign.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — Cody Grace wants to see more opportunities available for East Texas, leading him to pursue the Texas House of Representatives District 6 seat.

"I've seen our community grow, but it hasn't grown in the way we expect," Grace said. "I want to take those opportunities we could get in Austin and bring them back to East Texas."

As the local business owner announced his campaign Thursday, Grace was surrounded by supporters who wore campaign T-shirts, raised red signs above their heads and excitedly cheered his name at the downtown Tyler square.