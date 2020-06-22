TYLER, Texas — For a coffee house that's all about forging community, The Foundry Coffee House in Tyler isn't leaving anyone behind.

"We believe that coffee is a way that people, in a sense, casually break bread together," said Pastor Matt Magill at Bethel Bible Church and The Foundry.

"We had some folks approach us that said they had put together a fund to make sure to supplement or help out these folks who have fallen between the assistance gaps."

Through a homegrown program called Give Together Now, Magill said The Foundry is helping distribute funds to people who are part of a unique group.

"We wanted to certainly reach out to that specific sort of gig economy, that 1099 contract worker that lost wages because things came to a standstill."

He's specifically referring to people who not only lost paychecks due to COVID-19, but who do not qualify for unemployment either.

"With something like COVID, which you can't plan for. You just can't save for. You just can't prepare for. When that comes up, these 1099 workers fall through the cracks."

Applicants can receive up to $500 in direct deposit assistance or cash cards through an online application.

"There's no discrimination. It's just four simple questions about the assistance that you received or didn't receive or the wages that you lost during COVID."

According to Magill, the process is relatively quick too.

"Our hope is that by the time they leave The Foundry, they'll know that they're accepted."

Despite these strange times, Magill said, what we're really seeing here is a collection of people who really care about this community.

"Had COVID not occurred, we wouldn't have realized how caring and generous our community is to make sure that nobody sort of gets left behind."

To fill out the application, visit The Foundry's website.

The coffee house is holding meetings June 22nd and 23rd from 12 - 5 p.m. in the listening room on the first floor.