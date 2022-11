Some of the biggest Black Friday sales happen at larger retailers such as Academy.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — Tyler businesses are stocking the shelves in preparation for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.

Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, is one of the biggest shopping days of the year offering shoppers major discounts. Small Business Saturday is part of the national Shop Small initiative begun by American Express in 2010.

Several Tyler business owners say they are ready for the shopping craze.