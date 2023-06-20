x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Tyler businessman accepted into Forbes Business Council

Marvin Salcido, CEO of Salcido Lawn, was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience in growing a successful business.

More Videos

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler businessman and local entrepreneur has achieved remarkable recognition in the business world with his invitation into the prestigious Forbes Business Council, an invitation-only community for successful business owners and leaders for the success of his East Texas business.

Marvin Salcido, CEO of Salcido Lawn, was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience in growing a successful business.

Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

To read more from our partners visit, the Tyler Morning Telegraph

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out