Tyler businessman accepted into Forbes Business Council

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler businessman and local entrepreneur has achieved remarkable recognition in the business world with his invitation into the prestigious Forbes Business Council, an invitation-only community for successful business owners and leaders for the success of his East Texas business.

Marvin Salcido, CEO of Salcido Lawn, was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience in growing a successful business.

Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.