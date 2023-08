The announcement comes after Rep. Matt Schaefer (R-Tyler) announced Monday that he will not seek reelection in 2024. Schaefer was first elected to the seat in 2012.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — Local businessman Daniel Alders announced on Tuesday that he will be running for state representative for Texas House District 6.

The announcement comes after Rep. Matt Schaefer (R-Tyler) announced Monday that he will not seek reelection in 2024. Schaefer was first elected to the seat in 2012.

Alders is the president of Drake Management Services, a commercial property management company based in Tyler.