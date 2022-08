Amanda Longacre posted on her Facebook page to announce the news to her loyal customers.

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler-based food truck is expanding to what it says its customers have been asking for — a brick-and-mortar location.

Catch Me If You Can, owned by Amanda Longacre, will soon open a sit-down restaurant located at 18928 Highway 155 South in Flint.

