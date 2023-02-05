Tyler Cattle Barons' Gala selling raffle tickets for 2023 GMC Elevation Sierra pickup

The 35th annual gala, Hope on the Horizon, will take place Saturday, June 10, at 7 p.m., at the Texas Rose Horse Park, located at 14078 TX-110 in Tyler.

TYLER, Texas — Tickets are now on sale for the 2023 Tyler Cattle Barons' Gala.

Country music star Jack Ingram will serve as the headlining act for the event.

You can also purchase raffle tickets for a 2023 GMC Elevation 4x4 Sierra from Hall GMC in Tyler! Tickets can be purchased at Hall Buick GMC, located at 3010 SSW Loop 323, in Tyler. The drawing for the winner will take place at the event.

According to the committee, to date, $17 million has been raised locally to fund cancer support services, including cancer research.

Tickets range from $200-$300. The $200 ticket gets you general admission with entry at 7 p.m. It includes valet parking, food and open premium bar. It's standing room only and doesn't include a seat. The $300 ticket will include a table seat in the VIP/Baron section with entry at 6 p.m., valet parking, food and open premium bar.