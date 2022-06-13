Tyler celebrates Celtic heritage with three day festival

From bagpipe performances to leatherwork, the Tyler Celtic Fest celebrates folklore and culture.

TYLER, Texas — Sunday was the last day of the annual Tyler Celtic Fest, a three-day event where many gathered to celebrate Celtic heritage.

Hidden in the piney woods there were many performances from bagpipes, belly dancers, puppets and story telling all based around Celtic culture.

"If you've ever read Celtic lore there were a lot of seafarers, a lot of mermaids, a lot of sailors and sirens," said Ben Stuart, co-owner of Mermaid Viridescence. "They were a big part of all the lore."

Other performances included folk songs sang in kilts, fire dancing, and several vendors including leatherworkers.

"You've got things that are created by hand here things that are built with love and passion for what they do," said Ace Elardo, a singing performer. "You've seen culture, craft and art in its truest form. You can't get that anywhere else."

You also can't forget about the many Celtic lore stories. Lacy Young, co-owner of Mermaid Viridescence, shared many stories with children on stage or at her vendor booth while dressed as a mermaid.

"Viking Ben was riding on his big long boat and then he decided to go to Ireland," Young said. "But while they were there, they ran into a bit of trouble. They ran into a group of very tough iris ladies and they got a little beat up."