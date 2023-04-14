City of Tyler celebrates grand opening of the W.T. Brookshire Conference Center

Mayor Don Warren says this new complex is proof Tyler continues to grow in population and economically.

TYLER, Texas — Thursday evening was a memorable night for the City of Tyler and its residents as the W.T. Brookshire Conference Center opened its doors for the first time.

The WTBCC is a new city complex that officially replaced the historical Harvey Hall and already has plans to host events by next week. Mayor Don Warren began the ceremony thanking everyone who contributed in the completion of this project from former mayors to the Brookshire Grocery Company.

"Making this partnership with the City of Tyler and Brookshire Grocery Company is really the perfect match," said BGC Chairman Brad Brookshire.

Warren says thanks to legislation passed by a state senator that 2% of the hotel occupancy tax was rebated to the city to help fund the new complex.

Right after the speeches, the ribbon was cut and the complex was opened to the public. After seeing it for themselves, one East Texas organization said they already want to book the venue.

"We will have our state shrine convention here in 2025," said Sharon Shriners Chief Rabban John Webb. "It'll be in June and we'll be bringing in Shriners from 13 other shrines throughout the state of Texas plus around the world here."

The grand opening also acted as a statement that Tyler continues to grow. Warren said he wants this to be an attraction for people to come to the city to not only have a conference but also to visit the Tyler Rose Garden.

"It's a crown jewel of this area to spend time and Tyler is growing and it's becoming better and better every year," Warren said.