Tyler celebrates legacy, life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with annual march

TYLER, Texas — On Monday, East Texans and Americans across the nation celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day and paid tribute to his leadership in the civil rights movement.

The march in Tyler went from the downtown square to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, with a program headlined by retired U.S. Air Force Major Beverly J. Russell.

"When we all come together collectively, it makes a big difference to show the unity that we have in the city and some of the works that Martin Luther King put in place that we are able to be together on this special day," said Larry Wade, band director of Tyler High School.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is celebrated annually on the third Monday of January. President Ronald Reagan signed the holiday into law in 1983 and it was first observed on Jan. 20, 1986.

During the Tyler ceremony, participants used their voices to affirm the dream that King had for America. Monday's celebration was a reminder that King’s legacy will live on forever.