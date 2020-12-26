Tyler Christmas tree recycling begins, helps build habitats for fish

Residents can drop their trees off until Jan. 17 at Golden Road Park and Fun Forest Park in Tyler.

TYLER, Texas — If you celebrated Christmas with a natural tree this year, it could be used to help local water ecosystems.

The City of Tyler Solid Waste Department and Keep Tyler Beautiful are providing two locations for Christmas tree recycling in Tyler. Residents can drop off their undecorated, non-flocked, natural Christmas trees starting the day after Christmas through Sunday, Jan. 17 in designated areas at Golden Road Park and Fun Forest Park in Tyler.

Residents should remove all lights, ornaments, garland and tinsel from the Christmas tree before dropping it off near the sign that says “Christmas Tree Drop-Off.”

The trees at the parks are available for area fishermen to pick up and sink in nearby lakes to create fish habitats. Small fish eat the aquatic insects that find a home in the tree branches. The fish also use the trees as a hiding place. As a result, fishing is improved around the recycled trees because more fish congregate in these areas.

Christmas trees will also be picked up at the curb for disposal at the landfill. Only non-flocked, natural trees deposited at Fun Forest Park and Golden Road Park will be recycled.