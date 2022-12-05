Tyler Christmas tree recycling to start Dec. 26

Starting Dec. 26 through Jan. 15, there will be designated areas to drop off natural trees.

TYLER, Texas — Starting Dec. 26 through Jan. 15, the City of Tyler Solid Waste Department along with Keep Tyler Beautiful are providing locations for natural Christmas tree recycling.

There will be designated areas to drop off trees at Golden Road Park and Fun Forest Park in Tyler. Trees to be placed by a sign that says, "Christmas Tree Drop Off".

Natural Christmas trees must be undecorated, non-flocked, no lights, no ornaments, no garland, and no tinsel.

The trees at the park are available for area fishermen to pick up and place in nearby lakes to create fish habitats.

Faux-Christmas trees will be available for curbside pickup for disposal at the landfill.