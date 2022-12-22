Tyler church gives presents to children of Smith County Jail inmates

The church has been adopting children of inmates for several years, allowing incarcerated people to get presents for their loved ones.

TYLER, Texas — Kelly Phillips' 5-month-old daughter celebrated her very first Christmas season Wednesday night with a festive photo, treats and a present.

Phillips and her family were among dozens of families who came to the Church of Living Hope's annual Hope at Christmas event, where members give presents to the families and children of Smith County Jail inmates.

Her stepdad, who is currently in the Smith County Jail, signed her up for the gift-giving program. She said it really helped out, calling it a blessing especially in light of recent hardships.

"It's awesome. It's really beautiful here," she said. "We got to take a really cool picture. It was a blessing we got a present. It was cool for her first Christmas ever!"

The church has been adopting children of inmates for several years and the initiative allows the incarcerated people to get presents for their loved ones.

Attendees also got various treats and a festive holiday photo along with gifts.

Phillips said this year is the first time she's gotten to celebrate Christmas in two years since she was incarcerated for the last two Christmases.

To her, Christmas, especially this year, is a joyful time.

"It brings family together that haven't been together. (It's) something to be grateful for," she said.

Lisa Duvall, who also attended with her children, said this past year was difficult with her husband going to jail in May.

"I was a housewife and I had to work again. So I've just been working and I haven't really had nothing," Duvall said. "It's a really great blessing to have something from (the kids') dad in a sense and give it to them. It's an awesome blessing."

She called the presents from the church an amazing blessing.

"It's been a struggle but God always prevails," Duvall said. "Christmas, to me, means like family. We're celebrating Christ being born and it's the time to come together and praise God for our family."

Smith County Jail Capt. Marvin Martin came by the church Wednesday night to see the fun activities and giving in action.

"Christmas is a real special time of the year for me. I enjoy Christmas more than any other season," Martin said. "So to see kids happy and their parents happy, it makes me happy."