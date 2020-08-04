TYLER, Texas — Healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic are going through stress that some people can only conceive.

One East Texas church decided to pay a tribute to some of the workers who are sacrificing so much for the greater good.

Outside of Christus Mother Frances Hospital, church members sat in their cars, waving, praying, flashing their lights and holding up signs with positive messages, to support those caring for the sick.

"This is just simply a visible way to demonstrate our belief in those [...] things that Tyler supports our health care workers," said organizer Dr. Craig Radford said. "We stand with [God] in this unique challenge, and that God's people are going to pray and we know that God will hear."

UT Health hospital received the same love and appreciation from church members on Sunday.

Radford says he hopes to plan more events like this to show his support for healthcare workers.