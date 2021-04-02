Tyler church to host free walk-up COVID-19 testing for February

Testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

TYLER, Texas — New Life Community Church in Tyler will serve as a host site for free walk-up COVID-19 testing services for February.

The Texas Department of Emergency Management and the Texas Department of State Health Services will provide the free testing opportunities for people with or without COVID-19 symptoms.

Testing at the church, located at 1201 NNW Loop 323 in Tyler, will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.