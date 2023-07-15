Tyler Cinnaholic customer devastated by closure set to reopen business

The original store posted in February on Facebook that it would be permanently closed, citing location problems.

TYLER, Texas — Loyal and frequent Cinnaholic customer Jessica Gandy was devastated when she found out her favorite cinnamon roll joint was permanently closing. So devastated, in fact, she decided to reopen it herself.

“I am not the original owner,” she said. “I was actually just a customer and when they closed I was devastated and just decided to look into what happened.”

The original store posted in February on Facebook that it would be permanently closed, citing location problems. The Facebook post read: