TYLER, Texas — In late July, Tylerites will get the chance to help design a new playground at a city park.

However, it's not just a playground that's being built. Thanks to an $80,000 KaBOOM! grant, the City of Tyler is also bringing in benches, picnic tables and adding more trash cans to restore Gassaway Park to its former glory.

KaBOOM! is a national non-profit dedicated to giving all children exciting and safe places to play. As of December 2018, KaBOOM! has directly built more than 3,100 playgrounds nationwide. Combined with other grants over the organization's 20-year history, KaBOOM! has built or improved more than 17,000 playspaces.

At the moment, little orange flags are scattered throughout the northwest Tyler park that's covered in knee-high grass. But, in a few short months, the area will be unrecognizable.

"Gassaway Park, we're getting a grant for $80,000 which is going to really help out a lot," Councilman Ed Moore said. "And that's a hidden treasure that we've had in North Tyler for a while."

Moore says he visits the park frequently and is thrilled the renovations are happening.

"I can recall 25-30 years ago, I coached little league softball down at that park and had my practice sessions down there," said Moore.

The hope is the grant gives new life to the area and makes people more aware the park is there. To get the community more involved, they've been asked to help.

"A designer will actually come in and design a playground and incorporate both the children's design and the adult's designs," said Tyler Parks and Recreation Senior Manager Leanne Robinette said.

On design day, children will be given one hour to submit their designs and adults will be given two hours.

Once everything is handed in, the designer will look at everyone's ideas and incorporate some of them into the final project.

"I just hope people come out and use the park," said Moore. "Take advantage of what the park's going to do for the community."

The goal is to have all of the work done no later than September 2019.

Gassaway Park is located at 2921 Martha Street and is open from 6 a.m. until midnight.