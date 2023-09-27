Tyler City Council appoints new fire marshal

Joey Hooton was selected by the Tyler City Council as the Tyler Fire Marshal on Sept. 27.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler City Council just announced Joey Hooton as the new Tyler Fire marshal on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Hooton has been serving Tyler as a firefighter since 2004, where he steadily worked his way up the ranks.

For the past six years, he served on the Command Staff as the assistant chief of operations. While in that role, Hooton was responsible for managing the daily operations of the fire department, including fire, medical, and technical rescue responses for the community.

Hooton holds numerous certifications through the Texas Commission on Fire Protection as a Master Firefighter, Fire Service Instructor, Fire Officer IV, Emergency Vehicle Technician, and Rope Rescue Technician.

"He recently earned his Master's Degree in Public Administration and has shown outstanding skills, creativity and leadership both as a Command Staff member and as Assistant Fire Chief," said Tyler Fire Chief David Coble.

Hooton has also served with the Army's 101st Airborne Unit and in the US Army National Guard as an infantryman.

Hooton has received an Associate of Arts in Economics from Tyler Junior College and a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Texas at Tyler.