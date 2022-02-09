Tyler City Council approve zones to keep sex offenders away from areas where children gather

These areas, which are known as child safety zones in the city, stop sex offenders whose victims are under 17 years old from living 1,000 feet from specified areas.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler City Council members approved a new ordinance Wednesday that will not allow sex offenders whose victims are children to live near schools for kids, daycares or public parks.

These locations, which are known as child safety zones in the city, stop sex offenders whose victims are under 17 years old from living 1,000 feet from specified areas where children commonly gather.

This includes private or public schools (K-12), licensed daycare centers and any public park or playground. This ordinance will only affect sex offenders who are moving to Tyler or current offenders who move after this date, according to the city.