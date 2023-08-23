Tyler City Council approves allowing low-power motor e-bikes on parks and trails for enhanced accessibility

Class 2 and Class 3 motorized vehicles like ATVs and dirt bikes will still not be allowed at the trails and parks.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video was published on Aug. 18, 2023.

The Tyler City Council on Wednesday voted to allow e-bikes on the city's public parks and trails.

Through an ordinance update, the city will allow Class 1 e-bike devices with a low-power motor that assists the rider when they're pedaling. It has no throttle and has a top-assisted speed of 20 miles per hour or less.

"It was brought to our attention that some people utilize e-bikes for mobility and pedal assistance, especially individuals with mobility impairments or physical disabilities," said Parks Services Coordinator Kristi Nipp. "We wanted to ensure they could enjoy the parks and trails, just like people that don't require mobility devices."