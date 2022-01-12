Tyler City Council approves contract for asphalt repairs

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler City Council approved an over $200,000 contract to improve several city streets with asphalt crack sealing.
The council members voted in favor of the $238,751 contract with National Industrial Maintenance, Inc. to provide asphalt crack sealing for the streets identified for seal coating and resurfacing this year.
The chosen streets were selected based on pavement condition index scores and staff evaluations of Tyler's streets.
The crack seal project will begin this month and continue through June, the city said.
“We do the asphalt crack seal program in advance of the overlay or seal coat program,” said Interim City Engineer Jacob Walker. “If we don't seal the cracks on the streets before additional surface treatments are done to the roadways the cracks reappear and allow water into the base.”
Roughly half of the project is funded through the city's Half-Cent Sales Tax Program, and the other half comes from the general fund.
A list of the streets is provided below:
- Carter Boulevard West (from Carter Boulevard East to West 29th Street)
- West 30th Street (from West Carter Boulevard to Dead End)
- West 31st Street (from West Carter Boulevard to Dead End)
- West 26th Street (from North Border Avenue to North Glass Avenue)
- West 24th Street (from North Grand Avenue to North Border Avenue)
- West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard (from West Gentry Parkway to North Broadway Avenue)
- North Palace Avenue (from West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard)
- Nancy Drive (from North Parkdale Drive to Dead End)
- Canton Street (from North Ardmore Avenue to Wichita Avenue)
- Cushing Drive (from Van Highway to Canton Street)
- West Van Street (from North Ardmore Avenue to Shawnee Boulevard)
- Garden Valley Road (from Loop 323 to Shawnee Boulevard)
- North Ardmore Avenue (from Garden Valley Road to Van Highway)
- Wisteria Drive (from West Gentry Parkway to North Rosemont Street)
- East Houston Street (from South Palmer Avenue to South Porter Avenue)
- East Houston Street (from South Baxter Avenue to South Palmer Avenue)
- East Houston Street (from South Fleishel Avenue to South Baxter Avenue)
- East Dodge Street (from South Beckham Avenue to Turtle Creek Drive)
- Oakland Ave (from East Houston Street to East Reeves Street)
- Frazier Street (from South Donnybrook Avenue to Turtle Creek Drive)
- Magnolia Drive (from Doctors Drive to East Lake Street)
- Magnolia Drive (from East 5th Street to South Melrose Avenue)
- East First Street (from South Fleishel Avenue to Magnolia Drive)
- Doctors Drive (from Medical Drive to South Baxter Avenue)
- Don Street (South Baxter Avenue to South Mahon Avenue)
- West Elm Street (from South Glenwood Boulevard to South Confederate Avenue)
- West Elm Street (from South Palace Avenue to Broadway Avenue)
- South Vine Avenue (from West Elm Street to West Erwin Street)
- East Erwin Street (from South Beckham Avenue to South Thompson Avenue)
- East Erwin Street (from Spring Avenue to South Thompson Avenue)
- East Front Street Access Roads (from South Saunders Avenue to South Fleishel Avenue)
- East Front Street Overpasses (from South Saunders Avenue to South Fleishel Avenue)
- South Fleishel Avenue (from East Front Street to East Erwin Street)
- McMurrey Drive (from East Erwin Street to East Commerce Street)
- Bishop Alley (from North John Avenue to Dead End)
- South Virginia Avenue (from East Erwin Street to Richards Street)
- Richards Street (from Old Henderson Highway to South Virginia Avenue)
- Lamont Street (from Old Omen Road to Gish Lane)
- McDonald Road (from Old Omen to Cottage Drive)
- Old Omen Road (from University Boulevard to Old Bascom Road)
- Briarwood Road (from S SW Loop 323 to Cascades Court)
- West Summerkamp Street (from North Border Avenue to North Bois D’Arc Avenue)
- North Grand Avenue (from West Gentry Parkway to West Pickney Street)
- North Grand Avenue (from West Selman Street to West Gentry Parkway)
- West Pickney Street (from North Ross Avenue to North Palace Avenue)
- North Ross Avenue (from West Gentry Parkway to West Pickney Street)
- North Ward Avenue (from West Selman Street to Dead End)
- West Line Street (from North Liberty Avenue to North Ellis Avenue)
- Devonshire Drive (from Chad Drive to Dead End)
- Downing Street (from Devonshire Drive to Dead End)
- Balmoral Drive (from Chad Drive to Cambridge Drive)
- Newcastle Drive (from Dead End to Hubbard Drive)
- Cambridge Drive (from Balmoral Drive to Hubbard Drive)
- Lancashire Drive (from New Castle Drive to Stratford Drive)
- Stratford Drive (from Hubbard Drive to Balmoral Drive)
- Runnymeade Drive (from Kidd Drive to Picadilly Place)
- Shiloh Road (from Chad Drive to Paluxy Drive)
- Pine Bend Circle (from Elderwood Drive to Dead End)
- Tartan Court (from Edinburg Drive to Dead End)
- Top Hill Drive (from Spring Creek Drive to Old Bullard Road)
- Kingswood Drive (from Spring Creek Drive to Fall Meadow Drive)
- Tyler Park Drive (from Rice Road to Dead End)
- Foxglove Lane (from Foxglove Circle to Larkspur Lane)
- Foxglove Lane (from Foxglove Circle to Whippoorwill Drive)
- Larkspur Lane (from Foxglove Lane to Ivy Trail)
- Whippoorwill Dive (from Foxglove Lane to Dead End (Larkspur Lane))
- Woodbridge Place (from Whippoorwill Drive to Dead End (Ivy Trail))
- Woodbridge Place (from Woodbridge Drive to Dead End (Cul D Sac))
- Ivy Trail (from Woodbridge Drive to Larkspur Lane)
- South Palmer Avenue (from East Fifth Street to East Front Street)
- South Baxter Avenue (from East Fifth Street to East Devine Street)
- Airline Drive (from South Tipton Avenue to Lingner Drive (includes Wayside Drive))
- Elgem Street (from Golden Road to South Boldt Avenue)
- Hillcrest Avenue (from West Front Street to Dead End south of Pin Oak Street)
- Pin Oak Street (from Hillcrest Avenue to South Gate Avenue)
- Southgate Avenue (from Pin Oak Street to West Front Street)
- Wildwood Drive (from Pin Oak Street to Dead End)
- Clark Street (from Bellwood Road to Bunche Street)
- Bunche Street (from South Turner Avenue to Clark Street)
- Bellwood Road (from SSW Loop 323 to South Lyons Avenue)
- Robertson Road (from SSW Loop 323 to Rail Road Tracks (John Carney Drive))
- West Shaw Street (South Lyons Avenue to Rail Road Tracks (Crosby Street))
- West Second Street (from South Lyons Avenue to South Academy Avenue)
- South Peach Avenue (from Old Noonday Road to West Second Street)
- West Roberts Street (South Englewood Avenue to Lindsey Lane)
- Woodland Hills Drive (from Post Oak Road to Old Jacksonville Highway)
- Old Noonday Road (from Lake Placid Road to Goss Street)
- McCormick Lane (from Frankston Highway to S SW Loop 323)
- Walton Road (from S SW Loop 323 to Frankston Highway)
- Brookside Drive (from Beechwood Drive to Woodlark Drive)
- Silverwood Drive (from Woodlark Drive to Woodland Hills Drive)
- Pecandale Drive (from Cloverdale Drive to Glendale Drive (Dead End))