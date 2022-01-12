Tyler City Council approves contract for asphalt repairs

The chosen streets were selected based on pavement condition index scores and staff evaluations of Tyler's streets.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler City Council approved an over $200,000 contract to improve several city streets with asphalt crack sealing.

The council members voted in favor of the $238,751 contract with National Industrial Maintenance, Inc. to provide asphalt crack sealing for the streets identified for seal coating and resurfacing this year.



The crack seal project will begin this month and continue through June, the city said.

“We do the asphalt crack seal program in advance of the overlay or seal coat program,” said Interim City Engineer Jacob Walker. “If we don't seal the cracks on the streets before additional surface treatments are done to the roadways the cracks reappear and allow water into the base.”

Roughly half of the project is funded through the city's Half-Cent Sales Tax Program, and the other half comes from the general fund.

A list of the streets is provided below: